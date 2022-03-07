One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Saturday evening east of Heidelberg, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
Around 8:30 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department received a call of shots being fired at a location east of Heidelberg on County Road 371. When deputies arrived, they discovered Chris Heidelberg, 20, dead of a gunshot wound and learned that Jaquill Jones had been transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle with several gunshot wounds, Johnson said. Jones was transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
No witnesses have come forward to give a formal statement, Johnson said early Monday afternoon. Deputies determined that the two were at a birthday party with numerous friends and family members when the shooting occurred. No update has been provided on Jones’ condition.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.