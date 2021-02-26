A log-truck driver from Lawrence County is dead and a Jones County bus driver suffered serious injuries in a crash on Highway 590 early Thursday morning, emergency officials reported.
Dana White, 55, of Monticello was pronounced dead at the scene and Dinah Williamson, 63, of Ellisville was transported by EMServ ambulance for treatment. She suffered several broken bones and is facing surgery, school officials said. She has been employed with the school district as a bus driver since 2014.
No children were on the bus at the time of the collision, which was between Phillips Road East and Old Watermill Road. Highway 590 was shut down at those two intersections for hours because the roadway was blocked.
Volunteer firefighters from South Jones and Southwest Jones performed an extrication of more than 30 minutes to remove Williamson from the bus.
First-responders who were working the scene had a close call with another 18-wheeler, which nearly crashed into them after the rig’s brakes reportedly failed.
The crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. at Highway 590 and River Road when the bus attempted to cross the highway and drove into the path of the eastbound loaded log truck, according to the preliminary report by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.
Multiple agencies responded, including the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the Jones County Emergency Management Agency, the Jones County Sheriff's Department, EMServ, the Jones County School District, Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall and MHP.
Sheriff Joe Berlin expressed his thanks to all of the first-responders who worked what was described as “a very difficult crash scene.”
