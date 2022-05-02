One Laurel man is in custody after a shooting that injured four people at a party Friday evening. Jones County Sheriff's Department and SCRMC security assisted at the hospital when the victims were brought for treatment.
Jhavon Grayson, 20, was charged with aggravated assault to life and turned himself in to Laurel police the next day.
Around 11 p.m. Friday, LPD responded to shots fired with injuries after a disturbance at a party near the intersection of Ferrell and Poplar streets that led to gunshots. Four people were transported to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment, two of whom were later transferred to Forrest General Hospital.
The two treated at SCRMC have since been released. Grayson posted to social media that “Lildaddy Ain’t Shot S**t Keep My Name Out Cha Mouth... I Don’t Even Own A Gun !!️” before surrendering. He had been listed on the NCIC. In an earlier Facebook post, Grayson is seen holding a gun in a photo three days before the shooting.
April Wigington posted to social media that “I was at emergency room when they all came in it was the biggest mayhem I’ve ever seen at a hospital or anywhere it was crazy never seen so many cops and people in my life.”
Demeatrius Washington posted that her cousin was injured during the shooting and fighting for his life in the ICU at Forrest General. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely. Investigator Brad Anderson, who was recently promoted to investigator, is assigned to the case. LPD thanked the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance.
Anyone with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
