Eight Buckatunna Elementary School students who were riding in a bus were hurt and two people in a 2005 Buick Century suffered serious injuries when the two vehicles collided on Highway 45 in the Wayne County community on Monday afternoon. Mechelle Howard, 56, of Tibbie, Ala., and an unidentified man who was riding with her were entrapped and had to be extricated by Buckatunna volunteer firefighters using the jaws of life. The eight children had what were described as “minor injuries,” the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported. All of the patients were transported to Wayne General Hospital. The accident happened just after school let out, right after 3 p.m. Both vehicles were traveling south on the highway when the accident occurred. Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley described it as “a scary scene,” but added he was thankful that the children were OK. “It could have been a lot worse.”
