Ten pets died and an outbuilding that had been converted to a bedroom was destroyed, but a home in Myrick was saved by firefighters after the converted shed caught fire early Wednesday afternoon. Volunteers from M&M, Glade and Ovett responded to the call at 112 Freedom Road and found the outbuilding engulfed in flames. The home, only a few feet away, sustained cosmetic damage to the rear door from the heat, but firefighters immediately began a defensive attack to protect the home. “Firefighters did a superb job protecting the main home, and it suffered only minimal damage,” Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said. Three dogs and seven pet birds — six parakeets and a macaw — were killed in the blaze, the unidentified residents told firefighters. The building that burned was a shed that had been converted to a 120-square-foot bedroom that housed two adults — believed to be Daytona Beasley and Brandon Key. Bumgardner offered this reminder to residents on behalf of the Jones County Fire Council: “NEVER leave electric heaters unattended. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for every heater!” (Photos by Jones County Fire Council)
