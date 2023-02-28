LRMA celebrating a century with its widest array of attractions ever
Long before HGTV’s “Home Town,” if tourists were visiting Laurel, there was a good chance it was because of Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. As LRMA celebrates its 100th anniversary, the reasons to visit one of Mississippi’s most renowned museums are just as plentiful as ever. LRMA director and chairman of tourism George Baassi said that the museum always garnered a certain amount of tourism and is happy with the new faces “Home Town” has brought into the museum.
“We’ve always had a different type of tourist looking for historic districts and museums,” Bassi said. “It’s a different tourist than someone coming somewhere for a sporting event. Now there’s so much to do around Laurel as a whole, restaurants to eat and stores to shop at. It is a big boost to us and the city to have the type of tourists we do.”
With 2023 marking 100 years in Laurel, the museum added one of its most popular exhibits to date – the Laguna Murano Chandelier, a display of blown-glass sculptures by the world-renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly. It marks the third time that LRMA has had a gallery of Chihuly’s art displayed, and it has not gone unnoticed.
On March 23, LRMA will host a lecture called, “The Laguna Murano Chandelier: A remarkable work of American and Venetian Glassmaking,” which will explore the seminal work from a variety of angles.
“We came here because of Ben and Erin and the small-town charm that you see on ‘Home Town,’” said Acklima Williams, a tourist from South Carolina. “Once we got here, Lauren Rogers absolutely became one of my favorite museums. It is the perfect complement to the charming area that downtown Laurel is. One thing you don’t realize when you enter is how expansive it is inside. It is one of those places you could spend all day just losing yourself in.”
LRMA has several events scheduled throughout the year in addition to its regular lineup. Today (Tuesday), March 28 and April 25, LRMA is hosting “Home School Art,” a free drop-in event for home-schooled students of all ages in the museum annex.
Every Wednesday in March, ARTful Yoga, an event that is a traditional yoga class in one of the galleries or in a peaceful spot on the museum’s grounds, will take place at 9 a.m. For a full list of upcoming events, visit lrma.org/events or follow Lauren Rogers Museum of Art on Facebook.
