The 11th annual Pine Belt Women’s Expo will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg.
The event aims to connect women with information, products and services that enhance their lives. Year after year families, friends and coworkers come together for a day at the expo, and it serves as an important connector for local businesses to meet each other, collaborate and do business. Local nonprofits also find key connections during the expo, from donors to volunteers and other resources that help their organizations.
More than 100 businesses and organizations will showcase their products and services. Attendees can enjoy shopping, informational booths, seminars, professional headshots, food vendors, a blood drive and thousands of dollars in prizes to be given away throughout the day.
Admission is $5 for ages 10 and up. More information can be found at http://pinebeltwomensexpo.com.
In conjunction with the expo, Emerge Events is producing the inaugural Pine Belt Women Business Owner Summit two days prior, on Thursday, Aug. 10 and Friday, Aug. 11.
“I have been a business owner for 14 years, and I know first-hand the struggles and roller-coaster ride business ownership entails,” said summit founder Jennifer Clark. “Throw in a pandemic, a faster-paced world, labor shortages, supply-chain issues and other challenges that small businesses face every day, running your own business is not easy!
“We aim to provide an opportunity for connection and a place to share vital information business owners need to run a thriving business and take care of themselves, too.”
The event is for the seasoned business owner as well as those just starting out. There will be opportunities to learn about topics such as business finances, how mental and physical health can affect your business, branding/marketing, business trends, the power of habits and more. There will be stories about struggle and success, and opportunities for women business owners to just take a minute to invest in themselves and their businesses.
For more information and list of speakers and topics, visit https://www.emergeevents.com/wbos/.
