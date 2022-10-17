3 Soso native Leighton Reynolds — who has written songs for and played for stars such as Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Emmylou Harris — performs with Davis County. Here, he sings “Rollin’” — a hit he co-wrote with Brooks..jpg
Soso native Leighton Reynolds — who has written songs for and played for stars such as Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Emmylou Harris — performs with Davis County. Here, he sings “Rollin’” — a hit he co-wrote with Brooks.
Greg Smith and his grandson Jon Madden Rowell, 8, of Myrick look at a 1968 Corvette that’s owned by Will Crocker.
A fireworks display near the end of the evening captivated the crowd at the 12th annual PDI Reunion.
Soso native Leighton Reynolds — who has written songs for and played for stars such as Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire and Emmylou Harris — performs with Davis County. Here, he sings “Rollin’” — a hit he co-wrote with Brooks.
Jonathan Everett of Laurel talks to Dean Hamm about his 1969 Corvette.
Mike Shirley of Hellfighters leads a prayer from the stage after talking about Hellfighters USA founder Richard “Rhino” Headrick.
Capt. Joe Perrett on patrol in his golf cart with wife Sherry. Asked if he’d written any tickets, he said, “No, then I’d have to go to court.”
Chad Rowell, 2, of Ellisville smiles at his grandmother Jody Windham as he rides the mechanical bull.
A 1955 Ford Crown Victoria that’s owned by Joe Vaughn was set up with a tray that displayed the way things used to be at a drive-in eatery.
Just like old times ... a ’57 Chevy owned by Howard Robertson.
Wayne Myrick talks to Steve Thrash at his 1967 Corvette.
A Volkswagen_Ford ratrod owned by Phillip Brewer.
The impressive assortment of vintage vehicles at the 12th annual PDI Reunion on Saturday night led to a massive pileup — of cash for a good cause. The Magnolia Cruisers raised almost $5,000 for the Mississippi Make-A-Wish foundation, car club organizer Danny Shows said. “We had some of the sharpest vehicles we’ve ever seen,” he said, adding that approximately 40 percent of the entries were trucks. Among the standouts, he said, were vintage “cab-over” trucks, a 1963 Lincoln Continental with “suicide doors,” several Corvettes and “a slew of cars/trucks” from 1950 to 2022. But the reason for it all was brought to light when 14-year-old Cheyenne thanked attendees for making her wish — an Apple online shopping spree — come true. There were 180 entries in the Magnolia Cruisers car show and 60 or so in Hellfighters USA’s jeep/truck show. That afternoon, approximately 400 bikes rolled in the third annual Richard Headrick Memorial Ride, named for Hellfighters founder who died of cancer in October 2020, a day before his 78th birthday. “Thanks to all the Magnolia Cruisers, Hellfighters, Ken Keyes and everyone that attended,” Shows said. “It was our largest show ever.” More photos at leader-call.com
