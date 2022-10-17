Photos by Mark Thornton

The impressive assortment of vintage vehicles at the 12th annual PDI Reunion on Saturday night led to a massive pileup — of cash for a good cause. The Magnolia Cruisers raised almost $5,000 for the Mississippi Make-A-Wish foundation, car club organizer Danny Shows said. “We had some of the sharpest vehicles we’ve ever seen,” he said, adding that approximately 40 percent of the entries were trucks. Among the standouts, he said, were vintage “cab-over” trucks, a 1963 Lincoln Continental with “suicide doors,” several Corvettes and “a slew of cars/trucks” from 1950 to 2022. But the reason for it all was brought to light when 14-year-old Cheyenne thanked attendees for making her wish — an Apple online shopping spree — come true. There were 180 entries in the Magnolia Cruisers car show and 60 or so in Hellfighters USA’s jeep/truck show. That afternoon, approximately 400 bikes rolled in the third annual Richard Headrick Memorial Ride, named for Hellfighters founder who died of cancer in October 2020, a day before his 78th birthday. “Thanks to all the Magnolia Cruisers, Hellfighters, Ken Keyes and everyone that attended,” Shows said. “It was our largest show ever.” More photos at leader-call.com

 

