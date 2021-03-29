There must have been plenty of partying in the Free State over the weekend, but the police locked up more than a dozen people who were putting the public at risk, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and LPD made a combined 15 DUI arrests from Friday to Sunday, including at least one who had children in the vehicle with him on the roads. Wilks was released over the weekend, however, because he had to be taken to the hospital for undisclosed medical reasons.
Mota Hernandez, 50, of Laurel was stopped by Officer Justin Clifton just after 10 p.m. on Highway 15 North at Old Amy Road — with two young passengers with him. He was charged with DUI-first offense, two counts of child endangerment and for driving with no insurance and no license. All of the charges are misdemeanors, but he did spend the night in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
“It’s much worse when you’re endangering children like that,” Cox said.
The 15 arrests “is a high number,” he said. “I’m glad the departments were able to get them off the road. We’re making every effort to make the city and Jones County safer."
The LPD and JCSD have been able to increase patrols because of Mississippi Office of Highway Safety grants that pay for the overtime for extra officers on patrol, especially for enforcement to fight drunk driving and seatbelt violations. That has helped, Cox said.
“The grants have allowed us to focus more on the traffic enforcement,” he said.
And that appears to have paid off, he said, noting that wrecks were down 33 percent in January and 16 percent in February over the same months in 2020.
“That’s real results,” Cox said. “That’s less injuries, less property damage.”
The offenses may seem minor to some, but DUIs and people driving with no insurance all becomes important when there’s an accident “and it happens to you,” Cox said.
“When extra units are out, there’s less (criminal activity) going on,” he added.
Of the 15 weekend DUI arrests, a half-dozen of the drivers were charged with DUI-other, meaning they were believed to be under the influence of substances other than alcohol. Several LPD officers recently went through a three-day class to recognize indicators for drug use with drivers and more are going through the same course.
“Impaired driving is impaired driving,” Cox said. “It can be medication or meth — anything that’s impairing their ability to operate that 2,000-pound bullet.”
