Local group seeking ways to halt plan to put median on busy thoroughfare
“Can we stop it?” That was the question concerned 16th Avenue business owners asked in reference to the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s plan to build a median on Laurel’s busiest roadway.
The proposed project is scheduled to begin breaking ground in the last half of 2023, and the 16th Avenue Committee — made up of nearly 20 business owners — met at the Laurel airport Monday night to hear reports on MDOT’s latest update on the project.
“After working on this for five or six weeks, what I see happening is MDOT has the money, they want to spend it and they all want to get bonuses at the end of the year,” group spokesman Ron Swindall said. “All of these big engineering firms want to make all this money from the government. Neither party, not one time, did they stop and ask questions to the people it’s going to affect.
“They can’t refute to me that they did all they could to inform the businesses of 16th Avenue what was going on. And from what I could gather, they didn’t want public input on this. They wanted to use the money on whatever they wanted.”
MDOT’s latest report to the 16th Avenue Committee was that the project was finalized, and the time frame to contest the issue had passed — despite no formal vote being taken on the matter by the department, Swindall said. Seeking legal counsel against MDOT was one option some business owners suggested, but a consensus among the committee was that the most effective plan would be to attack the issue from multiple angles.
“We wanted everyone here tonight to know that this is not something we can fix by just making a phone call,” Swindall said. “This is going to have to be a fight against the MDOT.
“Listen, I know Tom King and Brad White at MDOT. They’re good people, but the problem is they have become bureaucrats who are beholden to the bureaucratic community. They’d rather do that than listen to business owners, who provide the majority of their tax dollars, which allows them to do whatever they want. They aren’t being servants of the people. They’re being Lords over the people.”
In order to combat MDOT on the issue, the committee proposed starting a number of subcommittees to put pressure on the department. A series of business and residential petitions, social-media campaigns, working with media outlets and fundraising for any possible legal fees were all discussed. The committee indicated that those will soon begin to organize. While MDOT did say the plan was definitely moving forward due to a high rate of traffic accidents on 16th Avenue, the business owners plan to highlight that the road used to have a median, but it was removed in the late 1980s because of safety concerns.
An attorney at the meeting, who asked to remain anonymous, agreed to draw up a comprehensive plan for the committee to put in motion that would mirror their idea of subcommittees. The attorney estimated that there is a 65 percent chance of stopping the median construction. If it cannot be stopped, all business owners in attendance expressed concerns about the reduced accessibility to their businesses hitting their bottom lines.
“They said this was going to reduce traffic by 17 percent,” Ken Keyes said. “How is it going to help retail if you are diverting 17 percent of traffic away from these businesses? This is going to do nothing but drive traffic to our residential neighborhoods. If there is a window we have to fight this, we need to do it.”
King was contacted but unavailable for comment as of press time on Wednesday.
“It’s just irritating to me that the government officials can say that there is no time for public comment, when the time they scheduled was not promoted,” Swindall said. “They took the path of least resistance with no concern for the people of Laurel other than safety concerns that are highly disputable.”
In a June meeting about the project which MDOT representatives were invited but did not attend, Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) explained how the project came about, pointing out that it originated at the federal level.
“The Biden Administration has a pot of money, and they pulled up data,” and the stretch of road in Laurel “met the threshold” for the number of traffic accidents to “mandate these changes,” he said. “That’s where it all came about.”
He and other officials indicated that when MDOT receives mandates like that from the federal government, the changes have to be done or it risks losing federal funding. King is the official “with the pot of money” and control of highway projects in Jones County.
“It’s like they’re putting a gun to our head and saying, ‘Do it or else we’ll withhold your money,’” said Larry Loftin, another 16th Avenue business owner. “We’ve got to fight this.”
Scoggin said, “The only thing to do is get in touch with Tom King … and good luck with that.”
