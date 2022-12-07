Serious injuries avoided
A loaded log truck slammed into a pickup at the intersection of Highway 29 North and Highway 84 West on Monday around noon before flipping over, spilling its load and blocking traffic after the pickup pulled out too far in the lane while merging, according to reports.
Charles Jackson Jr. of Heidelberg, was driving North on Highway 29 in a 1987 International 18-wheeler when a black 2009 GMC pickup driven by Barkley McFarland of Bay Springs pulled out in front of him as it was merging onto the highway from 84 West.
“I tried to dodge the truck,” Jackson said. “If I hit it in the middle I knew he would have died, so I tried to dodge it the best I could, but still hit it in the front. I had to go as quickly as I could to the left to try to dodge and that’s what forced my truck to flip to the side. I’m just glad everyone is OK.”
McFarland was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ abulance with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Jackson, who suffered minor injuries, refused treatment at the scene.
