Two Laurel men are facing felony charges after being accused of beating vulnerable adults — one 60-year-old and another with disabilities — in unrelated incidents.
Terrell Cooley, 33, and Tyson Yelverton, 38, were arrested and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult by Laurel Police Department. On March 30 at 7:49 a.m., a report was made that Cooley beat up a man with disabilities at a convenience store in North Laurel. The victim was of adult age, but because of his mental development, he was considered a vulnerable adult, said LPD Chief Tommy Cox. Cooley knew the victim and of his disabilities, Cox said.
Cooley reportedly beat and struck the victim several times in the face, causing him to have a busted lip and other injuries. Cooley was listed on the National Crime Information Center and was wanted for two months before police located him with the help of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Cooley was found at a residence in Jones County and arrested on June 20.
He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, where Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $10,000.
On June 26, Laurel police were called to a residence on University Avenue after a family member reported Yelverton, who was the caretaker of a 60-year-old man. An ambulance was on the scene to assess the victim, who had bruises on his face and abdomen. Police arrested Yelverton without incident and, after interviewing him, he was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
“(The victim) was not being properly taken care of,” Cox said.
Investigator Brad Anderson is assigned to both cases. Yelverton’s bond was set Monday.
“We take these kinds of things very seriously,” Cox said. “This kind of case is extremely sad. It’s tough on the victim, the family and the investigators. We are supposed to be protecting these people.”
