One taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Two people were killed and another injured in a midday shooting Monday in front of Loper’s Laundry in Laurel.
Investigators with the Laurel Police Department were looking for a suspect — a black man in his 20s wearing a red shirt and black pants who reportedly fled from the scene after firing the fatal shots.
Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Jones County Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall and one victim was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victims’ names were not released before press time.
Laurel police responded to the scene at 13th Avenue and West 10th Street just after noon and nearby Laurel High School went on lockdown, taking “all of the appropriate responses to make sure their students stayed safe,” Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said in a press release.
More than 50 people came to the scene to find out who the victims were and to offer assistance. The victims’ family members had been notified and were being questioned by investigators.
Capt. Michael Reaves is in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the LPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
