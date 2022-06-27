Two firefighters were injured at a massive house fire Sunday afternoon in the Myrick community.
While fighting the blaze, two firefighters — one Glade and one M&M volunteer firefighter — sustained moderate injuries. One was transported to the emergency department for treatment of a heat-related illness. He was treated and released from the hospital. The Glade firefighter was treated on scene by EMServ for his injuries and did not require hospitalization.
Firefighters were called to 12 Blackledge Circle around 2:31 p.m. to the home of Ken and Shae Blackledge. Both were home at the time of the incident, and Mr. Blackledge believes the fire began in the outdoor kitchen area near the rear of their home. Both were able to escape the blaze without injury.
Glade, Powers, Rustin, Sandersville and M&M volunteer fire departments responded to the scene of a fully engulfed house fire with flames showing through the roof.
EMServ medics and volunteer fire department emergency medical responders performed medical checks on firefighters as they rotated in and out of battling the flames. They made sure the firefighters vital signs were stable and they remained properly hydrated from the intense heat of the flames and temperature outside.
