Fire on Highway 11 deemed suspicious; third home burns later Tuesday
Volunteer firefighters in east Jones County had already had a long day before dawn on Tuesday as two homes in the district were destroyed by fire.
Just before 3 a.m., a passerby dialed 911 after seeing a mobile home on fire near Sandersville. Units from Sandersville, Rustin, Powers and Glade responded to 2211 Highway 11 North, but the home was engulfed in flames when the first units arrived. Homeowner Michelle Scoggins was traveling for work, so no one was home at the time.
The home and a vehicle sustained what was described as catastrophic damage, but no injuries were reported. The fire was deemed suspicious and is under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, which also responded to the scene along with Sandersville police and EMServ Ambulance.
Before all of the fire crews had cleared that scene, another 911 call came in for a structure fire at 133 Holifield Road in the M&M community. The first units to arrive reported a single-family, wood-frame house that was engulfed in flames. M&M, Rustin, Glade, Sandersville and Powers responded.
A neighbor dialed 911 after passing the burning home. Homeowner Linda Kelley said the home was not occupied, but future tenants were renovating before moving in. The home sustained severe damage, but no injuries were reported. EMServ Ambulance Service was also on scene.
A few hours later, just after noon, volunteers in western part of the county responded to a mobile-home fire on Gardner Road in the Calhoun Community. Flames were visible and had gone through the roof when the first firefighters arrived on scene.
The homeowner was at home at the time, but he managed to escape without injury. The fire began in the living area of the home and spread quickly throughout, he said, and the home sustained severe damage.
Hebron, Calhoun, Soso, Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded.
Within an hour of that fire, other departments responded to two brush fires in the county. The Jones County Fire Council reminded residents that there is currently a Red Flag Warning and it is not safe to burn.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/
Jones County Fire Council
