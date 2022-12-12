Jones County deputies and Powers volunteer firefighters had a hand in saving two apparent overdose victims last week.
Deputy Austin Smith responded to a report of a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl at a residence on Highway 15 South on Saturday evening. When he arrived, a resident had already administered one dose of nasal Narcan, then Smith administered another dose. Powers emergency medical responder Dwayne Walters then arrived and gave her another dose because she was not responding.
EMServ Ambulance arrived and took over primary care transporting the woman to South Central Regional Medical Center, where she was in ICU receiving treatment, at last report.
Early last week, off-duty Deputy Regina Newton saw a man who had apparently overdosed near Sawmill Square Mall and reported it and stopped to help. Powers emergency medical responder Lance Chancellor was nearby and administered two doses of Narcan, reviving the man who had been unresponsive and barely breathing. Laurel police took over after that and the patient was transported by EMServ to SCRMC.
“We cannot stress enough the dangers of fentanyl to those who are in addiction,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Drug dealers are cutting fentanyl in with other illegal narcotics, or just totally swapping it, and users are overdosing and dying.
“If you are in addiction, please get help from any of a number or local Christian ministries, organizations or agencies that specialize in addiction recovery. Fentanyl will kill you and it only takes a tiny amount to do so.”
JCSD deputies, investigators and narcotics agents, along with both JCSD correctional facilities, are equipped with nasal Narcan supplied on a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.
(0) comments
