With more than 40 years of combined law-enforcement experience, two Laurel police officers are now part of the department’s investigative division.
Investigators Lt. Mark Evans and Brad Anderson will take on their new mission in the Criminal Investigations Division. Capt. Michael Reaves, who oversees CID, said their mission is the same, but now they will get to see justice served all the way through.
“Both have a wealth of experience, and that’s what we’ve tried to draw from,” Reaves said. “Obviously, it's a duty change — the mission is still the same, it’s still policing — with them getting acquainted with paperwork, but as far as the job, it remains the same.”
Deputy Chief Earl Reed said this was a great move for the department.
“Lt. Evans and Anderson bring a lot of experience to the position,” Reed said. “Our main goal is to get a conviction for the victims, and I know that these guys are going to put their best foot forward.”
Originally from Laurel, Evans has been at LPD for 25 years and has a total of 26- 1/2 years of law enforcement experience. He was a patrol lieutenant and moved up to CID and narcotics. He went to Jones College and played football there as well. Evans and his wife Felicia have five children — Jamal Miller, Lakita Roberts, Tevin, Venicia and Nyah Evans.
Evans said he is excited and it’s a learning experience.
“You get a chance to see and do different things,” Evans said. “When you are on patrol, it’s a lot different — you’re in the uniform and the car — but at this rate, you’re dealing directly with the people who come in and make complaints on an advanced criminal situation like felonies, embezzlements and sex complaints.”
Anderson has served at LPD for two years and has a total of 18 years of law enforcement experience.
Anderson has worked narcotics and investigations and is from Bay Springs. He has three children — Brayden, Sladen and Easton. In his spare time, Anderson coaches youth baseball in West Jasper.
“I’ve done investigations most of my career, and it’s just what I enjoy doing,” Anderson said. “Investigations is by far my favorite. I like seeing my cases all the way through and helping people that need help.”
Police Chief Tommy Cox said that the two have a lot of experience and can hit the ground running in CID.
“They will keep up the good work ethic that they have now from the good work that I’ve already seen,” Cox said. “Sometimes the case load is heavy, and they will work hard to handle it. We want to see our cases through to conviction and work for the victims of crime.”
The two join Reaves and Josh Freeman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.