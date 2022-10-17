Two Taylorsville men were killed in a crash in Covington County on Saturday morning, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.
James Hilton, 50, and Joseph C. Crosby, 42, were in a 2004 Buick LeSabre that was attempting to cross Highway 84 East at Salem Church Road when it pulled into the path of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that was being driven by 22-year-old Eddie Tanner of Canton.
Hilton was driving the Buick and Crosby was his passenger, and Tanner was traveling east on the highway when the collision occurred.
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
