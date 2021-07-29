A man was killed in a Thursday morning shooting in the 100 block of North 17th Avenue in Laurel and two suspects under the age of 18 have been arrested and will be facing murder charges, Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said.
Cox did not identify the suspects nor the victim.
However, sources with knowledge of the case said the shooter is a 13-year-old boy.
Cox said more information will be released on Friday.
The shooting happened just before 8 Thursday morning. Laurel police found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ Ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.
At about 9:30 a.m., LPD Lt. Tommy Duffy found the victim's car, which had been taken after the shooting, at Pine and Ash streets. About 10 minute after that, the first suspect was arrested near Central Avenue. The second suspect fled on foot, Cox said.
With assistance from the Jones County Sheriff's Department, the second suspect was arrested on East Oak Street at 10:11 a.m.
Lt. Michael Reaves is leading the investigation.
Read more in Saturday's Laurel Leader-Call and at leader-call.com
