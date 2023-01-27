We are still in January, and I can already tell that 2023 is going to be one of the craziest years on record. And that craziness is going to be taking place nationally, statewide and locally. It’s already begun in a big, big way.
On the national scene, it is becoming quite clear that classified documents are going to keep magically appearing until Joe Biden finally announces that he will not run for president in 2024. There is even the real possibility that the attacks on Biden from the suddenly not-so-loyal Left will continue until Biden actually resigns and/or is impeached.
If the powers that actually control the country want to destroy Joe Biden, there is plenty of ammunition. There is clear and overwhelming evidence that Biden and his family have received tens of millions of dollars from our No. 1 enemy, China, and millions more from the No. 1 foreign recipient of taxpayer dollars, Ukraine.
As the left-wing media slowly but surely begins to stab their once-beloved dementia patient in the back, more and more will come out regarding the extent of Biden’s corruption, which amounts to nothing short of treason and murder. How else can you describe sitting in the Oval Office for two-plus years and watching as millions of illegal aliens pour across the border unchecked. It is an outright invasion that has brought record crime to every city in America, the deadliest drug crisis in history and the sex trafficking of children. Gangs, terrorists, murderers, rapists, and drug- and sex- traffickers are welcomed into the country with no attempt to check any of them. Why?
Any good first-year law student would be able to make the case that Biden is compromised. But allowing China to ship enough fentanyl across our open southern border to kill every single American has directly led to the deaths of more than 150,000 Americans since Biden took office. That is blood on the hands of this compromised and incompetent president. A president who, with little doubt, has been working in conjunction with China to destroy our nation.
Of course, the new Republican-majority House of Representatives could also help bring down Joe Biden, as they have launched their own investigation into Biden’s classified documents. Biden and Dr. Fauci are both at risk of being exposed as the charlatans they are in a separate Republican investigation into the origins of COVID-19. And, the entire Deep State — including the FBI, CIA and DOJ — is in danger of finally being exposed in yet another investigation that is being called the “Weaponization of the Federal Government,” which is being headed up by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.
While 2023 is already off to a wild start on the national level, the truly conservative voters of Mississippi are waiting with bated breath to find out if state Sen. Chris McDaniel will announce his much-anticipated run for lieutenant governor. As I am writing this, an official announcement seems to be forthcoming on Monday from the Republican Headquarters in Jackson, which to me, implies that Chris is indeed taking on Delbert Hosemann.
If Chris does run, it will be Mississippi’s chance to become the next Florida or Texas. Chris would turn our state into a bastion of individual freedom, liberty, less taxes and less government. Mississippi, which has the most conservative population in the United States, would finally join our brethren to the east and west in standing up to the communist-driven federal government that wants to take away our First and Second amendment rights and force woke, racist and divisive policies down our throats. Without a doubt, Chris would be our Ron DeSantis, and Mississippians would benefit just like the people of Florida have.
Chris will be appearing on The Buck Naked Truth on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with a brand-new surprise Buck Naked co-host to talk about whatever decision he made. If I was a betting man, I’d bet on Chris talking about his run for lieutenant governor on that show. Don’t miss it either way.
Speaking of the Buck Naked Truth, my soon-to-be ex-co-host Buck Torske is running for Mississippi’s District 88 House seat against Robin Robinson. Buck represents a new kind of candidate, someone who is clearly tired of the direction of the state and country and passionately wants to do something about it. More people like Buck are joining the fight against tyranny. We need to elect them before it’s too late.
Locally, 2023 is already setting up to be one of the craziest elections in recent memory. The sheriff’s race will once again take top billing, with no fewer than five legitimate candidates. It has already been a never-ending free-for-all when it comes to “tips,” “rumors” and “innuendo” pouring into this newspaper in regard to the five gentlemen competing to be our next sheriff. Even though Mark gets the brunt of it, I’ve already had enough of “Have you heard this?” or “You need to investigate this” or “When are you going to report on this?” to last the entire election.
I promise you that we are going to be as fair as humanly possible to every candidate running in the sheriff’s race, as well as all the other races. If there is a legitimate news story with firsthand participants and/or witnesses ready to talk to us, then we will do the story, but please don’t expect us to write about something you have heard about, yet no one with firsthand knowledge is willing to talk about. It’s simply not how a trusted newspaper conducts itself. If we have opinions about a certain race or candidate, they will be found on the “OPINION” pages, but news stories — which are based on facts — will be held up to the same high standards that we have met for the past 15 years. Fortunately, Mark and Murph are two of the best journalists in Mississippi, with 60 years of experience between them. They know what qualifies as a real news story and what qualifies as political targeting.
For those of you who simply cannot wait for the sheriff’s candidates to square off in a no-holds-barred battle royale, the aforementioned Buck Naked Truth will be hosting a sheriff’s debate before the Aug. 8 primary elections. All five and (maybe more, as candidates have until Wednesday to qualify) will be invited to participate. The exact date, time, participants and other details will follow.
In the meantime, if you haven’t already done so, like and subscribe to The Buck Naked Truth podcast and visit our Facebook page so that you don’t miss the sheriff’s debate or any of the other incredible guests we will feature in 2023.
Yes, it’s going to be a crazy 2023. You might as well get Buck Naked and enjoy it.
•
Email Leader-Call Publisher
Jim Cegielski at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.