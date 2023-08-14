Three suspects were taken into custody and more than a dozen ATVs and dirtbikes were discovered in what’s believed to be a chop shop in the Calhoun Community on Monday, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
“It’s definitely a chop shop, but the investigation is far from over,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said as he looked over the motorcycles and ATVs that were stashed behind the house at 173 Highway 28 West, across from Springhill Road. “Maybe this will help us find the others.”
Reports of a rash of stolen ATVs began coming into the JCSD on Aug. 8, Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter said, and the department got a search warrant for the property after receiving “credible evidence” that the people at the Calhoun residence may be responsible. Many of the ATVs and bikes were partially disassembled and some serial numbers were painted over or scratched off, Carter said.
Of the 11 bikes and five ATVs that were on the property — many of which were hidden behind a bamboo stand in the backyard — at least four had serial numbers that came back as stolen as of noon Monday, Carter said.
An expert from ProFlow Motor Sports in Laurel came to the scene to assist law enforcement personnel with finding serial numbers that may be hidden from view of casual observers.
“We really appreciate their help as we attempt to recover these for victims,” Carter said. “We’re working with other counties now, especially Covington.”
One of the suspects, 28-year-old Quartarious Wilson, was out on bond after being charged with commercial burglary for stealing ATVs from ProFlow. He and two other suspects — Kevin Palmer, 23, of Laurel and Antwune Washington, 20 — were also taken into custody at the Calhoun residence and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on charges of grand larceny.
“We’re still missing a bunch of side-by-sides,” Berlin said, so the investigation will continue.
The tip about the suspects in Calhoun was received by auxiliary deputy Joey Davis, and it appears to have panned out, Berlin said.
The suspects in the ATV thefts don’t appear to have any connection to a rash of auto burglaries that took place across the county last week, Carter said.
