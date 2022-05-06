Two Laurel men are in custody and another is wanted in a shooting that injured four at a party on April 29.

Jhavon Grayson, 20, who turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department April 30, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and his bond was set at $100,000. Malik Pugh, 25, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $50,000. Daniel Elkins, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. He bonded out Friday, according to jail records.

At about 11:14 p.m. April 29, officers responded to the intersection of Ferrell and Poplar streets on a shots fired call after a large party had gotten out of control, resulting in gunfire, which injured four. The victims were transported to SCRMC for treatment with two later transferred to Forrest General Hospital.

The two treated at SCRMC have since been released. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely. LPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Investigator Brad Anderson is assigned to the case. The LPD thanked the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance.

The Investigation is ongoing and LPD is still asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Case cracked

After Laurel Police received several tips, they were able to crack the case of a man in possession of crack cocaine in his home.

Julian Jones, 51, was arrested without incident and charged with possession of cocaine within 1,500 feet of a church and possession of crack cocaine within 1,500 feet of a church after the Laurel Police Department executed a search warrant on his home Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m., LPD’s narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search warrant at 107 Johnson Quarters and found 3.5 grams of powder cocaine and 7.8 grams of crack cocaine. Jones had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday where his bond was set at $10,000.

LPD Chief Tommy Cox said residents were vital into this bust..

“This is another great example of LPD/citizen cooperation helping to make their community a safer place,” Cox said.

Investigator Michelle Howell is assigned to the case. Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).