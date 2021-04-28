As spring has sprung and April turned to May, the open road calls and more motorcyclists are out and about. But three motorists have sustained injuries within the last month near Myrick.
Monday afternoon, a man sustained serious injuries after crashing into a pole on his motorcycle in the Myrick community.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a motorcycle wreck on Buckley Drive. Bobby Joe Keith was driving a 1997 Honda Goldwing when he ran off the road and crashed into a pole, JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin said on the scene. Keith was transported to the hospital by EMServ ambulance.
Powers Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on-scene. The crash is currently under investigation.
The two other incidents occurred on Jordan Drive. In the first, on March 15, JCSD deputy Chase Smith responded to a motorcycle wreck with injuries. The driver dodged a dog in the road, crashed and was run over by a vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Jeremiah "Bobo" Phillips. According to the report, Trinity McCraw was parked just up the hill from the scene, and she said while driving northbound up the road, she ran over Phillips. In the report, she said she did not see Phillips in the road.
Phillips was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center, where a helicopter was waiting to transport him to Jackson. Roseanna Ponder-Maxcey, Phillips’ mother, posted to Facebook that he is doing better and recovering from his injuries.
In the second incident, the driver had a fuel tank leak that ignited which caused him to crash. The driver did stop, drop and roll after the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.