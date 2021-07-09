Newly elected Bay Springs, Heidelberg and Soso mayors talk town revitalization
Municipalities across the state swore in their mayors and other officials July 1. Three nearby small communities ousted their incumbent mayors for a new head of town. All of the towns with populations under 2,000 saw a significant sway for new leadership in the votes cast.
One thing each of the new mayors has in common is that they all said there was a need for change in their respective towns. Bay Springs Mayor Donald Brown, Heidelberg Mayor David Taylor II and Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill are on their first week of the job.
In Bay Springs, with a population of 1,600, Brown received 59 percent of the votes (270) to beat 32-year incumbent Mayor J.E. Smith’s 190 votes.
Taylor received an overwhelming majority of the ballots cast with 145 votes, defeating two other challengers and incumbent one-term Mayor Wilbert Carr vying for the job. Heidelberg has about 700 residents.
And in Soso, Cahill defeated 20-year mayor Mike Moore 90-51.
Bay Springs
Brown began his career in city government about six years ago when he started working as the public works director for Bay Springs and worked in the retail business before that. He continues to serve as the Bay Springs Chamber of Commerce president.
“One of my main goals is to have everything that a person needs in town so they don’t have to leave or go elsewhere and create a better quality of life for everyone in Bay Springs,” Brown said.
To accomplish this, Mississippi State University selected Bay Springs to design a Visioning Plan. Two towns are selected per year for this program. Researchers will poll citizens to see what’s needed in Bay Springs and what the town can support economically.
Through his first term as mayor, Brown hopes to have a new industry in town as well as a few new small businesses.
“We’ve got a few infrastructure issues that need to be addressed,” Brown said. “But we’ve got a beautiful town.”
Brown has two children, Christopher, 19, and Brittney, 22. He graduated from Slyva-Bay Academy.
Heidelberg
Taylor has spent nearly a decade at Laurel High School, teaching and coaching. He took one year to work at Camp Shelby’s Youth Challenge camp to help intervene in the lives of 16- to 18-year-olds who have struggled in traditional learning environments.
“In becoming a mayor, I can bring the experience of learning to work with people, both kids and parents, and know what impact you can make in their lives through positive encounters,” Taylor said. “In this position, all of the citizens are a priority as well as helping our youth branch out, come back, stay in our community and give back to the community.”
With a new mayor and new board of aldermen, Taylor hopes the town can get a grocery store, restore parks for the youth and the growth of economic development within the town.
“We’ve already gotten several calls from people wanting to start grocery stores,” Taylor said. “Right now, it seemed our town was on a decline. The joy of growing up here in a small town was going through a phase. We want a rejuvenation of Heidelberg and to bring it back to the town it was when I grew up here.”
During the pandemic, Taylor and a group of citizens got together to create the Heidelberg Beautification Project. He said it was just a group of concerned citizens who wanted to do something about the trash along the streets and make the town look good again.
“We wanted to show our love for the town,” Taylor said.
He plans to continue this group with volunteers and participate in the cleanup during his time as mayor.
Taylor is a father of two, David Taylor III, 7, and Bella Marie, 5, and married to Shana Taylor of Columbia. He was born and raised in Heidelberg and graduated from Heidelberg High School. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics in 2005 from Alcorn State and received his master’s in secondary education from William Carey University in 2012. He currently teaches algebra at Laurel High School and is a volleyball coach.
Soso
Cahill’s term began with a display of 288 American flags down the main thoroughfare of Soso for Independence Day. He wanted to start off the term right and show “there’s a new sheriff in town.” Although he respects his predecessor, he said a change had to happen.
“Sometimes you can be in the right position for too long,” Cahill said. “Soso was going down before the tornado. No one’s going to open a new business in a town that’s not pretty. People are coming to Laurel to see a pretty town.”
And he has big plans for the beatification of Soso. Instead of taking his $9,000-per-year salary, Cahill will use this for other projects to beautify the town, which was pounded by a tornado in 2020. He said his big plan is to start a garden club to get the town looking good as well as create some revenue for the city to purchase additional things to make it attractive.
“We need to give the town back a pulse,” Cahill said. “Soso was dying, and when that tornado hit, that made it worse. We have 9,000 to 10,000 cars that pass through here every day and if we got 0.001 percent to stop, that would create a lot of revenue.”
Cahill also hopes to help facilitate the arrival of a new grocery store, businesses and restaurants.
“We may not get Kroger or McDonalds, but we could get individuals to create their own business here,” Cahill said.
Cahill owns Southeastern Fundraiser, which helps facilitate fundraisers for schools across Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama. He’s visited more than 200 elementary schools annually to help with fundraising. Cahill has been married to Charlotte Cahill for 52 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.