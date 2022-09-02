Three students suffered what were described as “minor injuries” after the school bus they were in was rear-ended by a pickup on Friday morning.
The Jones County School District bus was transporting 23 students to South Jones High School when it stopped on Highway 11 South, near Moselle Elementary, and was struck from behind by a Ford F-150.
Two students who were in the back of the bus had their heads bumped and another had a scraped leg and had to seek medical attention, school district Superintendent Tommy Parker said.
The bus didn’t appear to have significant damage, but another bus was sent to pick up the students and carry them on to school, as a precautionary measure until mechanics can check out the bus that was crashed into and make sure it’s safe, he said.
It was the second crash involving a school bus in the young school year. No injuries were reported in the other one, which was on Maxey Road in the Calhoun Community two weeks earlier.
“We just want to remind drivers that, in the mornings and afternoons, to please be cautious,” Parker said. “These buses don’t gain speed as fast as other vehicle, and you can come up on them real quick. It appears that a lack of attention (by other drivers) led to both crashes we’ve had so far.”
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
