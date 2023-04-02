Three suspected drug dealers — plus a Laurel man charged with having a trifecta of drugs — were arrested by Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents in a three-day period this week.
They arrested Thomas “Tippy” Milsap, 63, of the Hebron Community with large amounts of fentanyl and Hydrocodone and an assortment of guns on Wednesday at his home on Old Palestine Road, according to reports. He was charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm after agents executed a search warrant. He reportedly has at least one previous conviction in Smith County.
Milsap made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday, and Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $XXXXX
On Monday, agents arrested Wesley Smith, 38, of Laurel with 90 grams methamphetamine at the Magnolia Motel, according to reports. Sgt. Jake Driskell was there to talk to him, but when another man walked out of the room and left the door open, Driskell saw Smith weighing meth on a scale, he said. Smith was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and it was discovered there was a bench warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in Jones County Circuit Court as required on a previous charge. He was also out on bond for another charge in Wayne County, so he will remain in custody until that case is handled there.
On that same say, 25-year-old Kelvin Nixon Jr. of Heidelberg was arrested with 6 grams of meth after a traffic stop on Highway 84 East near Magnolia Road, according to reports. He was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. Nixon was out on bond on a charge for sale of fentanyl, so his bond was revoked by Justice Court Judge Sonny Saul, meaning he will remain in the Jones County Adult Detention Center until the previous case is handled in circuit court. His father Kelvin Nixon, 48, was just released that same day from the same jail on $150,000 bond on a December arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
On Tuesday, agents arrested John Gage, 35 of Laurel at a residence on 1st Avenue on charges of possession of meth, possession of two other controlled substances — LSD and Xanax, according to reports. Agents were there looking for Rayford Manning, 35, who was wanted on a bench warrant and wound up getting both of them. Saul set Gage’s bond at $15,000.
Sgt. Jake Driskell and agents Joel Brogan, Chase Smith and Andrew Yates were involved in the arrests.
“We continue to press the fight against illegal narcotics in Jones County,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our narcotics agents are doing an excellent job in identifying, building cases and arresting those who break the law with regard to illegal narcotics.”
