Four Laurel men were arrested and more than a pound of marijuana, handguns and cash were seized after Laurel police executed a search warrant at a residence just off North 1st Avenue on Tuesday morning, Chief Tommy Cox reported.
The following were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, plus there were enhanced charges because of the possession of handguns and their proximity to a church (within 1,500 feet):
• Jontarious Henderson, 21
• Brian Cooley, 20
• Jeremiah Henderson, 20
• Jaleen Walker, 25
All were arrested without incident as a result of the search warrant that was executed at 112 Arden Street around 8:15 a.m. LPD narcotics agents and investigators confiscated approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana, two handguns, scales, packaging material and an undisclosed amount of money.
Cox thanked all of the residents who provided information about the suspected activities at the home.
“This is another great example of LPD-citizen cooperation helping to make their community a safer place,” he said.
The suspects were scheduled to have their initial appearances in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.
Investigator Mitch Blakeney is assigned to the case. Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
