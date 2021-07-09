From staff reports
Four Jones County women will compete in the Miss Hospitality competition in Hattiesburg at 8 p.m. each evening July 15-17.
The Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition program through VISIT Hattiesburg is hosted by the Mississippi Development Authority, The University of Southern Mississippi, the City of Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg Saenger Theater and Forrest General Hospital. Through sponsorships and patrons, the program awards more than $100,000 in scholarships and prizes annually to contestants.
Brinley Bullock, representing Laurel; Keely Skellion, representing Ellisville; Rivers Elizabeth Johnson, representing Jones County; and Kaitlyn Warden, representing Ovett will participate in this year’s pageant. The women will arrive in Hattiesburg July 11 for a week of activities, community projects and rehearsals before the competition begins July 15.
A 2021 graduate of Jones College, Bullock was a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Student Government Association and Bobcat Diamond Brigade. She plans to attend The University of Mississippi in the fall, majoring in accounting.
Skellion is a sophomore at Jones College, majoring in public relations and sports media. She participated in the Bobcat Brigade, SGA and Jones on Stage. She plans to attend The University of Mississippi to further her education. She is a two-time recipient of the Trent Lott Leadership award.
Johnson graduated from Jones College in 2021 and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa. She plans to attend The University of Southern Mississippi to pursue a degree in communications and criminal justice.
Warden is a senior marketing major at The University of Southern Mississippi and served as a director under event operations for the 2021 EagleTHON Dance Marathon. After graduating, she plans to work in the marketing industry and become a certified makeup artist for The Perfect Face.
The Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition added a Little Miss Hospitality component, which encourages local representatives to serve as a mentor to a young girl from her hometown between the ages of 6 and 10. If crowned the next Mississippi Miss Hospitality, the contestant’s Little Miss will serve alongside her as she fulfills her duties and responsibilities as Mississippi’s Goodwill Ambassador. Representing Laurel as a Little Miss Hospitality is Bentleigh Windham, Aniston Jane Sumrall will represent Ellisville, Baylar Ann Holifield will represent Jones County and Representing Ovett as a Little Miss Hospitality is Sofie Scarbrough.
The three nights of competition will feature vocal and dance performances by contestants and local groups. The finale is set for Saturday evening at 8 p.m., where the top 10 contestants will be announced at the top of the show and continue to compete for the title.
Tickets are expected to sell out, so pre-purchases are encouraged. Tickets are available online at HattiesburgSaenger.com or by calling the Saenger Theater Box Office at 601-584-4888. Tickets can also be purchased at the Saenger in advance or at the door if any remain.
