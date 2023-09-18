Land scorched on Sand Hill Road after owner ignores burn ban
Several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a large, out-of-control brush fire near 321 Sand Hill Road in Ellisville on Sunday just before noon.
When firefighters arrived, they found a field on fire, estimated to be about 40-50 acres.
The owner of the property told them he had been burning a small area in the field, but the wind and dry conditions spread the blaze toward structures and equipment, and endangered the volunteers who were fighting it.
Firefighters managed to prevent structure and equipment damage and contain the blaze after about an hour of battling it. Firefighters worked at the scene for four hours. No injuries reported and the property owner was given a warning.
Volunteers from South Jones, Southwest, Boggy and Ovett responded along with the Mississippi Forestry Commission. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded briefly.
Jones County Fire Council officials requested that everyone in the county be aware of the ongoing burn ban for the state.
“This fire could have been prevented,” council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said. “The dry and windy conditions Jones County is experiencing will lead to ‘small’ fires becoming very large fires extremely quickly, as happened on Sand Hill Road today. Please do not burn anything, no matter how badly you want to.
“Burning in spite of the burn ban endangers your property, your neighbors’ property and the lives of others.”
