A 44-year-old Laurel man was arrested Tuesday in the 1700 block of Susie B. Ruffin Avenue and is facing drug-sale charges.
Narcotics officers with the Laurel Police Department conducted a traffic stop and, after finding 10.5 grams of heroin, arrested Joe Charles Evans Jr., 44, and charged him with one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
Evans had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday where his bond was set at $5,000. Sgt. Rodridgus Carr is assigned to the case. Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
