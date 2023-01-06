John Milham presents a $5,200 check to Lindsey Schmoekel of the Laurel-Jones County Animal Rescue League at his downtown store Southern Antiques on Friday morning. That check from ticket sales for the annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas Concert was added to the nearly $900 in concessions raised on behalf the shelter at the Arabian Theatre, pushing the total contribution to almost $6,100. “The impact this will have on such a small shelter like ours is incredible,” Schmoekel said. “We’re overjoyed.” American Idol winner Taylor Hicks was the featured performer along with Milham’s Joe Cool Trio in the event that has become a “Laurel staple,” Schmoekel said. “It’s amazing that John can get all of these musicians to rally together for this.” Milham, a drummer, said it wouldn’t be possible to donate the ticket proceeds if not for all of the sponsors who cover the expenses. “That’s what makes this happen,” he said. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for ARL, and the donation from the sold-out performance is the largest in its 13-year history. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.