Sixty new members of the Rho Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Jones College were officially inducted into the two-year International Honor Society. Advisers of the honor society opened the spring induction ceremony to include any current member on campus wishing to participate in an in-person ceremony, including those who were inducted virtually in a previous semester.
Local inductees
Emily Kaye Ali, Ellisville
Sophia Ann Bowden, Ellisville
Davis Brown, Ellisville
Destiny Brown, Taylorsville
Jaylynn Sierra Conner, Waynesboro
Titus Andrew Crouch, Ellisville
Natalie Reshay Graves, Laurel
Allen Herrington, Heidelberg
Casie Jane Husack, Moselle
Kendall Johnson, Laurel
Kadin Perry Johnston, Waynesboro
Kelsey Chyann Lawrence, Ellisville
Pablo Lopez, Waynesboro
Zy’Brayla Mackey, Bay Springs
Makayla Mason, Laurel
Kaitlyn Elaine Massie, Ellisville
Renecia Catassia Mosley, Waynesboro
J’len Noel, Pachuta
Rebecca Danielle Parker, Laurel
Sommer Janae Ramsey, Laurel
Kena Monique Smith, Laurel
James Matthew Smith, Laurel
Abbie Thrash, Laurel
Amaria Trotter, Laurel
Sheridan White, Laurel
Laken Tori Wilson, Sandersville
More than 100 members became official members this semester, however only 60 wanted to participate in the induction ceremony, said PTK Adviser and Dean of the College of Science and Technology Eric Shows. More than 300 invitations were sent and more than 100 students joined and paid dues to date.
“We are always excited to celebrate the academic achievements of our students that allow them to gain membership in PTK,” Shows said. “The group of inductees includes students that joined this semester along with others that accepted membership in previous semesters when we were only able to offer a virtual induction ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions. We are especially glad that all of them got to be recognized in-person, with their family and friends in attendance. All told, we will likely have over 150 new members added to our chapter this semester, which is a great testament to the hard work of our students and faculty members at Jones.”
At the induction ceremony, JC’s newest PTK members heard from Dean of the Shackouls Honors College at Mississippi State University Dr. Tommy Anderson, who encouraged students to continue participating in the Honors College program at the university or college where they continue their education. Membership into PTK is reserved for freshmen with 15 hours of transferable credits completed at Jones College and are currently enrolled full-time with a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
