U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced the award of $60 million in bipartisan infrastructure law funding that will support widening Interstate 10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead, along with other improvements.
The grant, which will be administered by U.S. Department of Transportation, is part of the National Infrastructure Project Assistance Program, also known as the “Mega” grant program.
“This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and businesses all along the Gulf Coast that rely on I-10 every day,” Wicker said. “Widening I-10 from four to six lanes will help to remove a major bottleneck and reduce delays, while additional improvements along the route will help keep all drivers safer.
“Projects like these are the primary reason I have made supporting infrastructure one of my top priorities in Congress.”
The funding specifically is reserved for widening I-10 from four to six lanes, starting just west of Diamondhead to just east of County Farm Road in Harrison County, where an existing six-lane segment ends. The grant will also support intelligent transportation system improvements from approximately 1.5 miles west of the SR 603/43 interchange to approximately two miles east of US 49.
The project is expected to relieve traffic for drivers in a heavily used commercial and freight corridor, while creating new jobs for Mississippians.
(2) comments
Never mind. Wicker voted for Biden's bill.
Is this funding from the infrastructure bill Wicker opposed?
