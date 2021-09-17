In a case seemingly plucked from an episode of "Judge Judy," a 74-year-old Jasper County woman was arrested, accused of stalking after two victims filed affidavits in Jasper County Justice Court.
Kay Holmes, 74, a landlord, was arrested and charged with two counts of stalking Wednesday.
In the first complaint, Holmes attempted to enter the home without permission of the accuser to whom she rented Sept. 2. The affidavit also states that Holmes attempted to overcharge the tenant for the water bill which was included in the rent.
According to the second complaint filed, the accuser stated Holmes tried to unlock the door without permission to the accuser's home that Holmes had rented to her Sept. 4. Holmes then began to scream and curse at the victim that “she could not lock her out of the home, the complaint states. Reportedly,
Holmes had agreed to replace the locks on the doors which the victim paid for, but Holmes did not have the money to replace the locks, the complaint states.
