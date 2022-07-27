Cargill Inc., and newly formed poultry company Wayne-Sanderson Farms will pay $85 million to settle claims that they violated antitrust laws by sharing information about their workers’ wages, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The announcement of the civil settlement came days after it was reported that the $4.5-billion sale of Sanderson to Cargill had been finalized. The sale and subsequent merger created Wayne-Sanderson Farms, which is now the third-largest poultry company in the United States.
The lawsuit, filed by the Department of Justice in Maryland, was reportedly the reason for the nearly year-long delay of the sale and merger, which was first reported in August 2021. It claimed that poultry producers had “longstanding deceptive and abusive practices for workers.”
Cargill, Sanderson Farms, Wayne Farms and data consultant Webber, Meng, Sahl and Co., were accused of engaging in a “multiyear conspiracy to exchange information about wages and benefits of workers at poultry processing plants to drive down employee competition in the marketplace,” the lawsuit claimed.
Because of that, the companies were able to “compete less intensely for workers and reduce the amount of money and benefits they had to offer their employees, suppressing competition for poultry-processing workers across the board,” it continued.
The companies in the lawsuit account for hiring about 90 percent of all chicken-processing workers in the country, government officials wrote in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit the latest example of the Justice Department focusing on antitrust enforcement by targeting industries it believes engages in anticompetitive behavior to stifle workers or harm consumers, Fox Business reported.
The DOJ has settled several lawsuits and lost several court battles against poultry companies after accusing them of collaborating to hold down worker wages for the last 20 years or so.
