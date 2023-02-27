Volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments cut an entry into a metal door to access a fire that was burning 900 wooden doors inside a 40- x 60-foot metal shop on Sunday afternoon. Paint and paint thinner were inside the shop on Johnny Boykin Road, just off Trace Road, and the rolling doors weren’t functioning, so firefighters had to cut their way in to perform an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the flames. The shop sustained significant damage, but no injuries were reported. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded. (Photo by PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council)
