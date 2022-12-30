Traffic was disrupted on Highway 15 North, near Highway 537 in Moss, after a 99,000-pound crane fell off the trailer that was transporting it around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. Volunteers from Shady Grove and Sharon responded to assist with traffic control and remained on the scene until about 11 p.m. Cleanup took several hours and the highway was closed for about four hours. Traffic was significantly slowed, even when the highway was open. Multiple crews were called in with various types of large equipment during the cleanup process, including three large wreckers.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
