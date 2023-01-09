Parolee accused of smoking pot with brother then breaking nose of probation officer
A Waynesboro man is facing three felony charges after being accused of getting high then assaulting his brother’s probation officer in the Mississippi Department of Corrections office in Laurel.
Ahkeem Lacey, 28, was charged with assaulting an officer and possession of a firearm by a felon after fighting with a longtime probation officer during his trip to the office on Thursday.
Lacey went with his brother to report to MDOC probation officer Mike Sumrall. But before entering the building, according to the affidavit read in court, the two brothers smoked marijuana before going in.
Once they were inside, officers noticed that they smelled like marijuana and questioned them about it. When they began questioning Lacey, he became angry and a fight between the officers ensued. It took close to 10 minutes and four officers to arrest Lacey and place him in handcuffs, according to the report. Sumrall reportedly had his nose broken during the altercation and was bleeding profusely.
During the melee, they discovered that Lacey had a concealed .22-caliber pistol in the waistband of his pants and that he was a convicted felon out on parole.
During the suspect’s initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, Judge Kyle Robertson said that this is one of the most unusual cases he has seen in a long time.
“I won’t ask you to say anything about this,” Robertson said to Lacey. “It’s clear that this was due to absent-mindedness to walk into the MDOC office, where you know you couldn't have a gun.”
Lacey was working in Sandersville and said he was starting up his own photography/media company.
Lacey was charged with assaulting a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest and introducing contraband into a correctional facility. Laurel police are handling all of the charges except the one related to the jail. That charge was made by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Lacey’s bond was set at $65,000, which he posted and has since been released, according to jail records. His previous conviction was for possession of stolen property.
