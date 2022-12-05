In this screenshot by HGTV, actor Victor Rasuk, left, sings a song with Erin and Ben Napier in the film “A Christmas Open House,” which is scheduled to air Wednesday at 9 p.m. on HGTV. The movie was filmed in Laurel and Jones County.
In this screenshot by HGTV, actor Victor Rasuk, left, sings a song with Erin and Ben Napier in the film “A Christmas Open House,” which is scheduled to air Wednesday at 9 p.m. on HGTV. The movie was filmed in Laurel and Jones County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.