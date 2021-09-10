A free roof for those who keep us free

Vietnam vet with cancer wins inaugural giveaway from Cox Roofing
A decade ago, Cox Roofing owner Jonathan Cox found out he was cancer-free. After organizing a giveaway through his company to replace a veteran’s roof, it turned out that the winner was also a cancer survivor.
It was purely chance when Cox selected John Moorman’s name from a hat for his company’s inaugural roof giveaway, he said, after more than 20 veterans’ names were submitted for the drawing.
“It was incredible when we told him he had won,” Cox said. “After spending more time with him and getting to know him, we think he’s truly deserving of the donation.”
Moorman, a Vietnam veteran and Laurel resident, served from 1972-75 and was stationed near the Gulf of Tonkin. Moorman started working at 14 and now works six days per week at A-1 Tire. He has lived in his current home on Bush Dairy Road for 10 years.
“When I’m not working, I’m visiting the doctor’s office,” Moorman said.
Moorman currently takes chemotherapy, immunotherapy and visits the doctor frequently to treat his lung cancer. After undergoing treatment for a year-and-half, the doctors found another tumor that seemed aggressive.
Cox knew something was wrong when he was working on a roof with his father 10 years ago. His side hurt and he experienced fever and nausea. He could barely get through the job and frequently had to lay on his side to help with the pain.
“My wife kept telling me to go to the doctor,” Cox said.
He eventually did what she said and found out he had cancer in his appendix. He underwent treatment and chemotherapy, and a year after his first child was born, he was cancer-free.
Moorman’s roof had leaked for several years, and he was unable to get the insurance company to cover the cost of a new roof. Then he received some storm damage after that.
“I just would patch it every time it started to leak,” Moorman said. “I couldn’t afford to get a new roof.”
Cox wanted to give back to the community after building up his company for more than 16 years and experiencing great success. He wanted to help someone in need and started the roof giveaway, which will select a veteran, health-care worker, law enforcement or emergency worker in need of a new roof each year.
“The job we did here today can cost upward of $6,000-$8,000,” Cox said.
For Moorman, he deals with frequent co-pays and hospital trips, making it difficult to afford to replace his roof.
When the company told Moorman that he had won the giveaway, Moorman broke down and cried, Cox said.
“He told us that he had never won anything before,” Cox said. “It was incredible to see his reaction and give this to him.”
