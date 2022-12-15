17th McDaniel turkey giveaway Saturday in Ellisville
In 16 years of the Chris McDaniel Christmas Turkey Giveaway, Jack Fairchilds has just about seen it all.
There are the few who show up on bicycles. “I do wonder how they get those turkeys home on a bicycle,” Fairchilds said with a chuckle.
“One guy who lived close by rode up on a lawnmower,” he said. “It’s a vehicle.” Fairchilds did warn against trying to get in line with a push mower.
As long as it is a mode of transportation, anything goes, said Fairchilds, a longtime friend of McDaniel who has volunteered in every turkey giveaway, and will be on Saturday at 11 am. at West Ellisville Baptist Church for the 17th Chris McDaniel Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway.
“It started 17 years ago, it was from frustration at seeing how different places weren’t saying, ‘Merry Christmas and was getting worse,’” Fairchilds said. “He wanted for everyone to remember the reason for the season.”
It is because of that that there is one big rule that must be followed: Anyone wanting a turkey must say, “Merry Christmas.” Also, there is a one-turkey-per-car limit, no matter how many occupants are in the vehicle.
Fairchilds said volunteers will do their best to stop people from lining up when the number of available turkeys is reached. He did urge those wanting a turkey to arrive early.
Lines form at West Ellisville Baptist Church long before 11 a.m. and snake their way behind the church and into the nearby neighborhoods.
“I live close to the church and I usually get up around 6 and take a swing through and there are usually people there waiting,” he said.
Fairchilds noted that volunteer Kelvin Smith was instrumental in getting the turkeys and working with city and church officials on logistics. He also singled-out Jerel Wade, who will be transporting the turkeys.
To continue a tradition this long takes volunteers and Fairchilds is putting out the call for help with directing traffic. To volunteer, visit the event page on Facebook or call Fairchilds at 601-415-3176.
The church is located at 1108 B Avenue, off of Interstate 59 Exit 88 toward downtown Ellisville.
