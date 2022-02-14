Suspect in brutal beating was hired to do it, tipsters tell JCSD
The suspect in the brutal beating of a man who was tied up and dumped under a bridge may have been a hired assailant, tipsters told the lead investigator.
James “J.C.” Tingle, 32, of Hattiesburg was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping almost two weeks after 53-year-old James “Scooter” Riser was found barely conscious, arms and legs bound, under the bridge at Union Falls on Ovett-Moselle Road.
Tingle made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday and Judge David Lyons set his bond at $70,000. The suspect told the judge that he intends to hire his own attorney. As Tingle was being escorted from court to jail, he denied beating Riser or even knowing him and just shook his head when asked if he had any idea why he was arrested for the crimes.
“We’ve had a bunch of leads,” said Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, who is the lead investigator in the case, “but J.C. is the one consistent name I heard.”
The tipsters told Carter that Tingle had talked about the incident, and they were able to relay details about the crimes that only a person with direct knowledge of it would know, Carter said. They told him that Riser was beaten in the head with a gun.
“They said it was a for-hire job,” Carter said, adding that he is working on getting the identity of another suspect. “I don’t see it as a one-man job.”
Tingle has no criminal history and Riser has a long rap sheet, but Riser had reported that he was the victim of an assault and robbery at his Calhoun Community residence the night before he was found under the bridge. He went to the hospital and was supposed to go to the JCSD to give a statement about the crime that Monday.
A week or so before the beating, Riser was accused of sending text messages to a 13-year-old girl that were “inappropriate” but not criminal, Carter said, and the girl’s mother “popped him in the head.”
The man accused of the first assault and the girl’s mother had solid alibis, Carter said.
After tips pointed to Tingle, he was tracked down and arrested at a friend’s house on Beech Cemetery Road in Ovett before noon on Friday. He told the judge that he lives at a Hattiesburg address.
Riser suffered severe head injuries and is reportedly still unconscious on a ventilator in ICU at Forrest General Hospital, so Carter has not been able to to communicate with him about what happened to him.
Riser has a long history of drug and domestic violence arrests. He served time in the state penitentiary, and he is connected to plenty of other people with long criminal histories. He was on parole for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of meth, and he had just been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center for a parole violation three days before he was found under the bridge.
Two fishermen found him there on Jan. 30, a little more than an hour before sunset. It’s likely that they saved his life, Carter said.
Riser’s past doesn’t matter when it comes to working the case, added Carter, who has “followed up on dozens of leads,” he said. “Everyone has Constitutional rights. What happened to him was extreme.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Carter at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). They only ask for information, not the identity of the caller.
