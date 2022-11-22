Jones College is inviting the public to celebrate the Christmas season with the annual tree-lighting and Salvation Army Toy Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1. Beginning at 6 p.m., the Christmas tree lighting will take place outside on the C.L. Neill Student Center Plaza with Christmas carols and performances from small ensemble groups, the Maroon Typhoon Colorguard and Touch of Gold dancers.
“The annual lighting of the Christmas tree has been a fun and festive time, and we will continue that tradition again in 2022. This event will feature some of your favorite popular Christmas songs performed by the JC Jazz Band, Jones Onstage, JC Voices, and a few other surprise guests that may include a man from the North Pole!” said Bruce Smith, the assistant dean of Jones College School of Art, Music and Performance
Admission to the special musical performance and tree lighting is a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to the Salvation Army in an effort to bring a bit of Christmas cheer for kids in the Pine Belt.
“We want to stress the purpose of our Christmas production is to provide toys for children who normally may not have much of a Christmas. We hope our local angels will be able to give a Santa filled sled full of gifts with a little help from our audience,” said Smith.
Gift suggestions include toys, sports equipment, board games and plush animals. All the donations will be given to children in our area this Christmas. Necessities and Christmas gifts are provided for disadvantaged children from infants to age 12 through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program in Jones, Jasper, Wayne, Clarke, Smith and Simpson counties.
For more information, call the Jones College of Art, Music and Performance Office at 601-477-4203 or follow Jones College Art, Music and Performance Facebook Page and Twitter.
For more information about the Angel Tree program, visit salvationarmyalm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.