Friday afternoon, the Jones County Sheriff's Department ran into a good problem.
The department had collected so many donations for Hurricane Ida victims that it would not fit in the small U-Haul trailer rented to carry supplies to First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow in LaFourche Parrish, La.
Over eight days, thousands of pounds of nonperishable foods, cleaning supplies, tolietries, clothing, baby supplies, water and paper towels were donated through the JCSD's relief drive. The sheriff's department put a call out to the Jones County community and received donations from residents, churches, businesses and organizations. The department was filled to the brim with donations in almost every room.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said he could not thank the community enough for all of the donations received to help Hurricane Ida victims.
"The residents who receive these supplies will certainly be blessed by the incredible generosity of the good folks here in the Pine Belt," Berlin said.
And, JCSD solved its good problem, filling a small U-Haul trailer and a Penske rental truck with supplies for those who needed them most.
"Area residents, businesses, churches and organizations really stepped up to help, as they always do," said Lance Chancellor, JCSD grant writer.
