JFMC doctor prescribed drugs for himself
A Jones County physician’s license has been suspended after he admitted to prescribing a controlled substance to himself and providing pre-signed prescriptions for unauthorized medical personnel to use.
Dr. Matt Jones, owner of Jones Family Medical Clinic on Highway 15 North, testified before the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure last week. A consent order that he proposed was denied by the board, and his punishment is expected to be handed down this week.
Jones admitted to “self-prescribing” Phenteramine and using nurse practitioners who had not completed their training to write prescriptions for him. In all, he received 900 dosage units of the drug, 540 of which were self-prescribed between 2017 and 2019, board attorney Stan Ingram said. Alexis Morris of the Attorney General’s Office was also working on the case.
“I was trying to lose weight,” Jones testified before the board. “It was a lapse of judgment on my part. I put myself in a bad situation.”
Information about the case and Jones’ punishment is expected to be released from the MSBML later this week, but he is suspended, a board spokeswoman said.
His clinic in the Shady Grove Community was raided by agents from state and federal agencies last October. Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Health and Human Services shut down the facility while they investigated, but no representatives would comment on the matter. The clinic was back in operation a short time later.
JFMC also has clinics in Ellisville, Bay Springs, Heidelberg and Taylorsville.
