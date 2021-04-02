‘Meth mom’ credits drug court with giving her new life
When Tobi Godwin hit rock bottom, the moment was captured on the front page of this newspaper, for the entire community to see.
Fast forward five years … and her biggest triumph to date is now being highlighted on the front page. And she hopes the whole community sees it.
Godwin completed the Jones County Drug Court program last week, and that feeling was better than any high she got from the methamphetamine that landed her behind bars and made her the object of public scorn. She has something now that she didn’t have then — hope.
“Drug court changed my life,” she said, wiping away tears as she spoke to the officials, fellow graduates. “I love you all from the bottom of my heart.”
Godwin, 27, was among the first of two dozen or so Jones County women to be charged with felony child abuse after it was discovered that she used illegal drugs while she was pregnant. She admitted to using meth a week before giving birth, and her baby girl tested positive for the drug when she was born.
After her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court, she ignored a reporter’s questions about the charges. But the photo of her being escorted back to a jail cell spoke volumes. Her head was down, hair over her face, trying to hide the tears and shame.
That photo was featured in a powerful video that drug court coordinator put together to the song “Clean” by Christian singer Natalie Grant, as “before and after” images of the 10 graduates appeared on the big screen.
Later, Walley apologized for using that picture, but Godwin quickly told her it was OK
“I needed to see that to see how far I’ve come,” Godwin said before hugging the coordinator that program participants call “Hurricane” Walley.
It serves as a good bad example for her to stay on track and focus on her next goal, which involves using drugs to help heal instead of to destroy.
“I want to go to nursing school,” she said. “I don’t ever want to go back to where I was.”
She admits that she was a tough case, and there were some setbacks along the way.
“I was really hard-headed,” she said. “I went back and forth a lot, and went through a lot of hard stuff.”
The toughest, by far, was having her baby girl taken away from her because of the drug abuse.
“That was the low point, for sure,” she said.
But it was also the wakeup call that got her on the road to kicking her addiction.
“I know some of the darkest parts of her story … and I’m very proud of how far she has come,” Walley said of Godwin. “She has allowed the drug court to help her fight her battles, and she is no longer the lost, broken young woman who made the choice that led her to drug court.”
During her time in drug court, Godwin went through a divorce, her mother died and she was dealing with her daughter being taken away. She learned to cope with all of those things without illegal substances.
“I got hope back,” she said. And she hopes to get her little girl back one day, too.
Meanwhile, she’s trying to make a life with 2020 drug court graduate Kody Johnson and their two boys — Zachary, who turns 9 this month, and Landon, 7. She talked about her plans for the future as the two young boys laughed and wrestled behind her, fellow graduates hugged her and Johnson put his arm around her shoulder. He understands better than most how tough the last few years have been for her.
All 10 graduates spent at least three years in the rigorous program — which starts with 90 meetings in 90 days — and holds them accountable with regular and random drug-testing. But it also teaches them life skills and prepares them for the days after they get their certificate of completion and get their felony record expunged.
She thanked Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson for allowing her to go on drug court, and she took his words to heart: “This is the ending and a beginning of sorts. After tonight, you are no longer accountable to drug court … but you are accountable to yourself, your family and to God.”
Godwin’s story is the first in a series about some of the graduates.
“How appropriate, as we celebrate Easter,” Walley said.
In addition to challenging the graduates, she also called on the community — especially Christians — to help support them and the program.
“Sometimes we forget as Christians that Jesus died for all sinners, and that he didn’t choose and pick which ones,” she said, citing one of her favorite Bible verses: “Look out after each other, so that none of you fails to receive the grace of God.” — Hebrews 12:15.
“I strongly feel that fighting the war on drugs and addiction is the responsibility of the community, because one day, you may find yourself or your loved one needing the help.”
