Editor’s note: This is the third in a series highlighting some recent graduates of Jones County Drug Court.
After being on the brink of divorce and death, the Jones County Drug Court saved Chelsea Robinson’s life. That’s what she said at the emotional graduation ceremony from the intense program last month.
“I hurt everyone I cared about,” she said, wiping away tears as she recalled her darkest years as a drug addict.
But now she’s on track to help heal others instead of hurting them. Robinson, 36, is finishing her third semester of Associate Degree Nursing at Meridian Community College. She is set to graduate and become a Registered Nurse in December.
The amazing transformation wouldn’t have been possible without her family and drug-court officials, she said, thanking program director Consuelo Walley, case manager Kenyada Smith, Judge Dal Williamson, officer Carrol Windham and late officer Jimmy Reynolds
Walley described Robinson as “so amazing and so funny,” and that was on display in her short speech to fellow graduates and other attendees. After tearful comments about the challenges to get clean and sober and to get her husband and children back, Robinson looked at Walley and said, “I look forward to having a heart-to-heart with you without my pants down, sitting on the toilet.”
Soon, Robinson will be performing urine tests on patients instead of having to be subjected to them regularly and at random to make sure she remains drug-free.
At the beginning of the ceremony, Williamson quoted from essays that each graduate wrote about what drug court meant to them, without revealing the identity of the writer. But Robinson agreed to share hers with Leader-Call readers. Here are her powerful words:
It all started at the tender age of just 20 years old when I got a phone call that my mom had been killed by a drunk driver. I had no idea how to process that pain, so I believe it was just in my nature to numb it. Losing her left a void so large inside of me that the only way I could get through the day was to use drugs, and in my case, this was opiates.
I never wanted to be that person — the mom who is too sick to fix her baby a bottle until she can take that first pain pill — but I was. I completely lost my soul to something so little. My habit went from four a day, to 12 a day, then up to 30 a day, taking six at a time. I would steal and use every dime I had to get what I needed to keep chasing that “numb.” This was never a pleasant experience for me. You’re not told about how your body becomes so addicted to opiates that within about four hours of having your last pill, you become deathly ill. Unfortunately, that was what my life had turned into.
In 2017, I was arrested for burglary and spent the next three months in jail. While I was in jail, my husband changed his phone number, so I was unable to reach him or my children, served me divorce papers and got granted custody of my children because I was unfit to be in their lives anymore. I remember going to my custody/divorce hearing in shackles and a black-and-white jumpsuit. It was the single-most devastating thing I have ever experienced in my life. I didn’t want to live anymore, but I found God in that jail and I prayed for a change in my heart.
I eventually was able to get bonded out thanks to a precious sister and brother who just wouldn’t give up on me, but once I was released, I remember sitting on the steps of the jail with no ride anywhere and nowhere to lay my head that night. I was homeless. Homeless, alone and broken. At my absolute rock bottom, I was hellbent on getting my life together.
I was so thankful to be given the opportunity to be in the drug court program, and this is where my story changes drastically.
After being clean and sober for a period of time, my husband reversed the divorce decision, gave me back rights to my children and took me back in our home. Oh, what a happy, glorious day that was, but life doesn’t stop blowing the punches just because you decide you don’t want to get high anymore. I was only able to remain clean and sober due to the accountability, resources and support that drug court provided me with.
Recovery is possible for anyone who wants it, but just like the saying it takes a village to raise a child, it took a whole drug court village to help me get my footing in this new life I was so badly trying to acquire. I can’t properly put into words to explain how grateful I am to these people. I am grateful to Judge Williamson for approving me to be on this program, to Mrs. Smith for making me feel like a human being and not a mistake and Mrs. Hurricane Walley for being relentless in her efforts to love on me and show me how worthy I am to actually live this new life, because I surely didn’t believe it at first. None of them ever judged me due to my past, but showed me how I could create a beautiful new storyline for myself and my family.
How do you say thank you enough to that?! It just not possible.
When I think about how my life has changed since being on drug court, so many numbers come to mind of my life beforehand:
• 12 years spent in active addiction
• 13 arrests
• 2 involuntary commitments
• 4 totaled vehicles
• 10 years without a license
• 3 months spent in jail unable to speak to my children
• 2 little boys aged 4 and 8 heartbroken because their mother was usually passed out from taking too many pills or extremely angry or ill from being in active withdrawals
• 1 husband at his wit’s end, unable to fathom why I couldn’t change my behavior and reckless decisions for those small boys or him
But the most troubling of all was the four hospital stays due to overdosing and usually seizing in front of my family, or the numerous times I was given Narcan to reverse those overdoses because I had actually quit breathing on two separate occasions.
I don’t remember much of these times, but that’s 12 years I spent in a haze. I have seen the negative impact that this has had on not only my life but my family’s as well. How helpless they must have felt to wonder why I was choosing pills over them.
You might would think that all this alone was enough to knock some “get-right” into me, but the truth is, I couldn’t change on my own. Drug court absolutely, without a doubt, saved my life.
When I sit here and look at my life now, I see how much my “numbers” have changed. Now they go a little like this:
• 4 years clean and sober
• 3 years of college under my belt
• 3 years of being a legal, licensed driver
• 9 months from becoming a registered nurse
• 1 brand spankin’ new car I was able to purchase because I am actually responsible with my finances
But most important of all, one husband who got his wife back, and two boys, now ages 8 and 12, who have a mother they are proud of … a mother who supports them and loves on them daily … a mother who is clean and sober enough to play with them and help them with their homework. Now these precious boys are thriving and happy.
I never believed I was capable of these things. I actually believed I would die with a belly full of pills and, quite possibly, one of my sons stumbling across my dead body when he got home from school. Truth is, I was already dead. Maybe I wasn’t dead in the physical sense, but the enemy had me in a bearhug so tight, I could hardly catch my breath.
On Dec. 2 , 2018, I was baptized in the same pool alongside my husband and oldest son. Now THAT alone speaks volumes for the magnitude of the impact that drug court has had on my life. Without the accountiblilty and support of this program, recovery for me was just darn near impossible. I still have bad days where I have crushing guilt for the life I once lived, but now I have the proper tools to deal with it because this program taught me how.
I can’t imagine the frustration and sadness the drug-court staff has some days in trying to keep us all in line, but THEY NEVER GIVE UP. They never stop showing us how worthy we are, how we are not our past mistakes and how recovery is possible even for people like me.
I was able to un-become the homeless, broken drug addict I spent over a decade becoming, and for this program giving me that, I will never be able to thank them enough. Because completing this program expunges the felony from your record, I am actually able to have the career that I dreamt of since I was a little girl. I can’t wait to save lives and give back to this community.
There is no other way to put it other than my village, Judge Williamson, Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Walley saved my life, and for that I am eternally grateful. I will never stop trying to be a better person. I am finally the mother and wife my family deserved all along and becoming the woman I never knew I could be.
