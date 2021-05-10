Longtime addict now a master electrician with own business
•
Editor’s note: This is the final story in a series highlighting some recent graduates of Jones County Drug Court.
•
Patrick Ponthieux was homeless and felt powerless during nearly a decade of addiction. Now he owns a company that puts power in homes and businesses plus he works to restore hope in others who are struggling with drugs.
Of the 10 people in the most recent graduating class from Jones County Drug Court, Ponthieux may have been the most hopeless case.
“I didn’t think he was going to make it,” program coordinator Consuelo Walley said. “He was a hot mess. He was in a bad place, and he was almost gone.”
It seemed more likely that Ponthieux would pass away than pass the intense program.
That was the track the ex-heroin addict appeared to be taking. In the first couple of months after coming to Jones County, 35 people he knew back in his native Louisiana died of heroin overdoses, he said. An ex-girlfriend was shot in the head by a dealer she couldn’t pay. He knew it was a dead-end road he was on.
“It hit me when I started deleting contacts on my phone,” he said.
That’s why Ponthieux decided to stay in the Free State after he came here to work on the old Ramada Inn for the then-new owner in 2013. He didn’t want to go back to his old stomping grounds in Jefferson Parish, where death for addicts was an epidemic.
He had already beaten the odds by living as long as he had. In 2001, he was hospitalized for months with a mysterious virus in his spine. He was in liver and heart failure, and was being treated as an “end-of-life patient,” he recalled. When he got out of the hospital, he had a blank prescription pad for whatever he wanted to help him cope with the pain and anxiety — Oxycontin, Percocet, morphine, Valium, Klonopin, Xanax …
“I thought I was going to die anyway, and it was all paid for,” he said.
So he took the pills by the handful to stop the pain. Then one day, they were unavailable.
“In 2007, they closed all of the pain clinics, and no one could get their meds,” Ponthieux said.
Like so many other opiate addicts, he started getting the drugs illegally on the street, and when the money and the inventory started drying up, he turned to heroin to get his fix.
“I snorted it at first,” he said, “and after doing that a number of times, someone else shot me up.”
He described the feeling as “immediate relief,” yet he was reluctant to do it again because he knew the reality of the saying, “If you live by the needle, you die by the needle.”
Ponthieux soon found himself living by the needle.
“It was seven years of almost constant shooting up,” he said.
Soon, he was arrested and went to an in-patient treatment facility for six months.
“I have no recollection of it,” he said. “I just got through it and got out.”
When he did, his family had moved and he didn’t know where they were. It’s likely they didn’t want him to know where they were, he said. “A lot of people didn’t trust me, and for good reason,” he said.
Only his grandmother would take his calls, and even she would answer the phone, “I don’t have any money.”
That’s why staying in Laurel didn’t seem like a bad move for him … plus “there were a lot of painkillers here still,” he said. “It only took four or five days to find someone with some.”
He met his future wife, Amber, and they lived with her parents.
“I spent every single dollar on painkillers and Xanax,” he said.
He was kicked out of her parents’ house “a few times” and had to stay at the Salvation Army. He admits to doing plenty wrong, but it was after the birth of their first child in February 2016 that he was arrested with what he says was his wife’s “legit script” for Percocet.
“I wanted to take it to trial,” he said.
Then he decided to try to use that arrest as an opportunity to beat his habit for good. But that was easier said than done. He got on the Jones County Drug Court program … and was close to getting kicked out. He was sanctioned 11 times for failing drug tests and did time in rehab facilities and jail several more times. He sabotaged himself with Suboxone — the drug used to treat opiate addicts — by crushing it up and snorting it on the final day of a three-month stay in rehab.
Then-drug court officer Jimmy Dale Reynolds took him to jail after that. He can still hear the words he said: “This is your fault, and you’re about out of chances.”
Ponthieux took that to heart. He used his time behind bars to write out a relapse-prevention plan. He knew that his mindset had changed when a fellow inmate offered him a Suboxone for a phone card, and he resisted, even though he had three cards. The words of a pastor who visited the jail resonated with him. “Make an effort and God will give you guidance,” he said.
Two weeks before being released, he heard that Reynolds died unexpectedly. That hit him hard. It also made Ponthieux more determined to succeed, remembering the final words Reynolds spoke to him. He hasn’t slipped again.
Ponthieux had been doing electrical work since he was 17, and he managed to work steadily during his addiction — at Walmart, numerous “side jobs,” deliveries — “but I never had a career,” he said.
He “guarantees” that he spent upwards of $1 million on drugs over the years. For more than a decade, his habit cost $100-$200 per day. After Hurricane Katrina, he wound up getting the deed to a home he had done extensive work on, sold it for $210,000 and “that was all spent in six months,” he said.
The last time he got out of jail, before drug court, he had no money and no vehicle. He worked at Southern Hens because Howard Industries wouldn’t hire him back. But later he doubled his previous salary at Howard’s by going back to work there as an electrician instead of on the production line.
He says “ridiculous” when asked what he thinks about the time and money he wasted on drugs.
“This is my million-dollar arm,” he says, shaking his head.
That arm could make him his next million, though.
Ponthieux passed his master electrician exam and started his own business, Pat Powers Electrical LLC, in December 2019. He’s accredited, licensed and bonded, and stays busy with residential and commercial work while also keeping his job at Howard’s. He may finish a shift there at 3:30 a.m., “go home and sleep 30 minutes,” then get back to work at his own business, he said.
He and his wife and their four children live in Moselle and are building a house in Poplarville, where he bought land from a pastor who helped him establish Hope Ministries and Revelation Ministries through Crossroads United Pentecostal Church. He owns four vehicles now, and his biggest concern isn’t getting a fix, it’s finding the right fix for his customers and finding employees.
When they can find time, he and the family make quick getaways to go tubing or spend a day or two at the beach. And he still makes time for a daily meeting, whether it’s in-person or online, just as required for the first 90 days of drug court.
“Looking at him now, the change is unbelievable,” Walley said. “He has the biggest heart. He’s always asking if anyone needs help. I’m so glad he proved me wrong.”
Ponthieux hopes that he can be an inspiration to the hopeless.
“Nobody could’ve screwed up more than I have,” he said. “If anybody was worse, they had to take a bus.”
His message for other addicts is: “There’s a whole different life you can have. You won’t have to be looking over your shoulder all the time, worrying about getting killed or OD’ing. You learn how to solve problems instead of drowning them. You can work to get what you want. You’ve just got to get up and do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.