Tears and cheers for 10 drug court grads
Editor’s note: Lisa Cochran challenged Jones County Drug Court graduates to share their stories of restoration, and we will provide a forum for them to do just that in upcoming editions.
The broken and hopeless were restored and hopeful as they celebrated their completion of the Jones County Drug Court program during an emotional ceremony at South Central Place on Thursday night.
“This is the ending and a beginning of sorts,” Judge Dal Williamson said. “After tonight, you are no longer accountable to drug court … but you are accountable to yourself, your family and to God.”
There was plenty of laughter and tears as the 10 graduates talked about the journey from being addicts who had alienated themselves from their families to becoming responsible and reunited with their loved ones. Most thanked program director Consuelo Walley, case manager Kenyada Smith and officer Carrol Windham and late officer Jimmy Reynolds for their tough love and dedication over the last three-plus years.
“I’m very proud of each one of you and I love each one of you,” Williamson said. “You have turned your lives around.”
The judge — who meets regularly with all drug court participants — read excerpts from essays the graduates wrote about how the program had changed their lives, without revealing the name of the author. The theme for all of them was summed up in what Reynolds told one participant when he started the program: “He said, ‘It ain’t gonna be easy, but it’s gonna be worth it’ … You were right, sir.”
Graduate after graduate told how they had nothing after reaching rock bottom, but after putting their hearts in the program and kicking their bad habits, they now have jobs, homes, vehicles and restored relationships. The key to it all, they said, is being rooted in their Christian faith.
“I was crushed into a million pieces,” one graduate wrote. “There was nothing left for me but jail or the grave.”
Another wrote, “I had 13 arrests … four totaled vehicles … and two little heartbroken boys after Momma passed out from taking too many pills.”
Another summed up the feelings of fellow graduates with this: “By the grace of God, I have another chance.”
A tear-jerker of a video — set to the song “Clean” by Natalie Grant — showed images of the graduates from their lowest points to joy-filled family photos. That led to a few smiles and a lot of tissues being passed around to dry the eyes of the participants, their families and the drug court officials.
Walley has become known as one of the best drug court coordinators in the state, Williamson said, and she’s regularly called on to help train other coordinators around the state. She has earned the nickname “Hurricane” with participants in her court, he said.
“We’re so blessed to have resources in Jones County Drug Court,” Walley said. “A lot of them don’t have access to meetings and rehabs … We are blessed.”
Plenty of businesses and individuals help support the program, too, she said. One of those people is Lisa Cochran, who served as the keynote speaker for graduates. She and her husband Mike have opened Dwell, which provides transitional housing for women — mostly single mothers — as they work to kick addiction. The home they use to help restore lives was restored on an episode of "Home Town" this season. She also founded The Remnant, which is a “resale store with purpose” to provide funds for the ministry.
“A lot of times, after rehab, they have no place to go,” Cochran said. “There’s something to be said for having a safe place to live.”
She also talked about the shame a mother feels when she loses her children. “But you can get restored,” she said, pointing to all of the graduates who now have “great jobs” and are back with their families.
For Cochran, the mission is personal. As the owner of Studio Aveda Salon and Studio R3, she has had at least three employees, a son and her mother battle addiction over the years. Those experiences showed her the needs.
“I relate to how parents (of addicts) feel,” she said. “We had to go through a dark season.”
But now, she and her husband are trying to provide light for others.
“It’s tough to rebuild your life,” she said. “Recovery requires support, opportunity, tools and the gospel of Jesus to seeing lasting results.”
Cochran also encouraged the graduates to trumpet their triumphs in order to help give hope to others who are suffering the same drug-induced despair that they did at one time.
“If you have a story, you need to share it,” she said. “We want to continue to grow this ministry.”
The program is an alternative to prison for people with drug-related felonies on their record, but it’s not easier than prison, drug court officials note. The program starts with 90 meetings in 90 days, then continues with random drug tests and other rigorous measures designed to hold participants accountable. It lasts a minimum of three years, but when completed, each graduate receives a certificate of completion and — even more important — the charge is wiped from their criminal record.
