A drive for change leads drug-court grad to career in emergency services at ASAP
Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series highlighting some recent graduates of Jones County Drug Court.
Nicole McKee waits for emergency calls that are sometimes sporadic and other times steady at ASAP EMS. Her typical work schedule is 48- to 72-hour shifts — a time longer than she was able to remain sober in her past. Just three years ago, McKee found herself lost in addiction and facing time in prison for selling drugs.
“That person is a complete and total stranger,” McKee said. “I felt like I always had to have (drugs). When I was in active addiction, I couldn’t live without it.”
McKee graduated from Jones County Drug Court in March after spending more than half of her life in addiction without hope of getting out. She took a step toward her new life May 21, 2018 when she interviewed to get into the drug court program and was accepted. She said the program saved her life.
McKee’s infectious smile and glow overshadows years of addiction, pain and sorrow — her face now only shows the potential of the bright future ahead of her.
Consuelo Walley, Jones County Drug Court coordinator, said she grew close to McKee throughout the program and pushed her to do more and want more.
“Our goal is recovery, not just sobriety,” Walley said. “We ask them what they are going to do and who they are going to be after drug court.”
Seeing McKee come out of the program compared to when she was arrested, Walley said McKee had one of the most dramatic transformations.
“She is such a beautiful girl on the outside and even more so on the inside,” Walley said. “With the abuse she suffered, she had no understanding of her value.”
Walley said she and caseworker Kenyada Smith worked with McKee to help her understand her value.
“This is not just a program,” Walley said. “We develop relationships with them and we become their support systems, like moms sometimes within certain boundaries.”
As most children hope for, she wanted a perfect life with perfect parents, McKee said in her drug court graduation speech.
“Instead, it was the opposite of perfect — it was pure hell,” McKee wrote. Her childhood was full of abuse, and McKee carried the scars into her teen years, when she began using drugs to cope. She endured beatings from her stepfather and was raped by a step-uncle all before the age of 9 while her mother stood by, McKee said.
“At the age of 13, I turned to drugs to numb the pain,” McKee said.
From then on to the age of 27, McKee lived in active addiction and sold drugs. When she was 20, she had her son Kayne Firmin in March 2011 and remained sober for a year.
As time went on after giving birth, McKee said she became depressed and started drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana to cope. That turned into selling drugs, and she was kept from seeing her son.
McKee felt like she had nothing left to live for and tried to take her own life. But a day came when she was arrested after a black Chevrolet Tahoe followed her and pulled her over near Howard Industries. The arresting officer asked for her license and McKee said he had been looking for her.
“He told me he had three warrants for my arrest for three sale charges of methamphetamines, Adderall and Xanax and laid them all out on the back of my car,” McKee said. “I didn’t fight him and just went with him.”
Facing time in prison, McKee decided to change her life after attending church Easter Sunday in 2018. She realized she was killing herself and wanted to make a change, she wrote in her graduation speech.
Through this program, McKee was able to get a job as an ambulance driver, purchase a home and a vehicle on her own.
When she started drug court, she had a different job and both Walley and Judge Dal Williamson pushed her to take a step toward her dream of becoming an EMT.
“We started pushing her to do more,” Walley said. “We would tell her, ‘You’re not living up to your potential and getting sidetracked settling for less. It’s time to look at your life and make hard decisions.’”
So McKee made the decision and pushed herself to do more.
She earned a certificate to drive the ambulance and decided to surprise Williamson.
“I pulled up to drug court one day in the ambulance after I got the job, and I asked Judge Dal, ‘Hey, do you like my new ride?’ He was so excited for me.”
She recovered her dream, her goals and herself. A fault line separates McKee from the person she once was but remains a deep rift of contrast of her life in addiction’s grasp and her life sober.
In her line of work, McKee came across an individual who was in active addiction and shared her story.
“I told him I had been where he was before,” McKee said. “If you don’t really want it and work hard, you won’t get it. You have to have that feeling in your heart to change and want to change.”
McKee is now planning to take the ACT to get an EMT-Basic certification and go on to get her degree. She has a strong relationship with her now-10-year-old son. Although she weathered a hard journey, McKee said she learned a lot from her experience.
“I felt like I had nothing to live for,” McKee said. “I felt hopeless. But there is a way out. You’ve got to seek God and have God in your corner. You have to stay positive and live one day at a time.”
The fracture of her past — a broken childhood, active addiction and hopelessness — only serves to help others now. Drug court was the tectonic shift in her life — through this rupture, she recovered herself and reclaimed her future.
